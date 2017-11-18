Two calls, Rs50-lakh extortion threat: Mumbai MLA says Suresh Pujari demanded cash

Kalyan MLA Ganpat Gaikwad told the Thane anti-extortion cell that gangster Suresh Pujari called him twice over the past four days, demanding Rs50 lakh. Following his complaint, the Kalyan police registered a case.

Gaikwad said he received the first call on November 15 and another one on November 17. He added that Pujari told him he would not be spared if he refused to pay up.

Police said this is the third such call allegedly made by Pujari in the past two weeks. Of these, one made to MLA Jitendra Ahwad, turned out to be fake. Another call was made to businessman Bhaskar Shetty, who said Pujari demanded Rs25 lakh.

“We registered separate cases and have handed over the number from which the calls were made to the Thane anti-extortion cell. We are questioning the victims to find out more,” said an officer from the Kalyan police station.

Gaikwad alleged that the police were involved in the extortion racket. “Gaikwad alleged that the police receive a share of the money Pujari demands. His claim is false,” said an officer.

“Shetty and Gaikwad said they received a call from an international number, which we are in the process of tracing. We have met Gaikwad, who gave us details on what he was told over the phone,” said an officer from the Thane anti-extortion cell.

The officer added that the threatening call made to Ahwad turned out to be fake as he was called from a local landline. The police are in the process of tracing it, he said.