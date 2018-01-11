Two crude bombs found at Metro construction site in Mumbai Central

Explosive materials, suspected to be two crude bombs, were unearthed during excavation at a Metro construction site in Mumbai Central on Wednesday evening, the police said.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s on-duty officer Mukesh Kumar, who was overlooking the digging work, spotted the suspicious material just outside Mumbai Central railway station and alerted his seniors as well as the Nagpada police.

The Nagpada police said they got a call at 4pm. The police, in turn, called the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. The teams reached the site with a dog squad, recovered and defused the explosives.

The police have registered a case and are now investigating the matter. Sanjay Baswat, senior police inspector at Nagpada police station, confirmed: “We have seized the crude bombs found during excavation. A panchnama has been done. We will now investigate to find the miscreants.”

“The suspicious material has been sent to the forensic science lab in Kalina for expert opinion,” said another officer from Nagpada police station, who did not wish to be named.

The police said that at this point, they could not confirm whether it was a deliberate attempt of sabotage.