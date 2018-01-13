Two doctors booked for cheating Thane businessman

Two doctors have been booked for allegedly cheating a businessman from Bhiwandi of Rs12 lakh after promising to give his son admission in a medical college.

The accused, Dr Niraj Sahay and Dr Asma Khatun, are both from Bihar. They contacted Masood Asar, 51, on August 17. Asar, who has a medical shop in Bhiwandi, received a message on his phone regarding admission to a medical college in Vardha without donation.

After responding to the text, Asar was asked to pay Rs50,000 for the admission form, Rs5.5 lakh for the approval of admission, and Rs6 lakh after completion of the admission process.

According to a police officer from Nizampura, Asar made the payment in six instalments to a private bank account at its Begusarai branch in Bihar.

“We have the bank account number to which the transactions were made. Investigations are underway,” he said. A case has been filed under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.