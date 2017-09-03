Two held for stabbing their siblings over property dispute in Mumbai

A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death while his elder sister was attacked with a knife by two of their own brothers on Saturday. The police said that they were attacked over a property dispute.

According to the police, the two accused, Aamiruddin Kazi and Allaudin, were irked by the deceased Nazimuddhin’s drinking habit, as he would drink at night and come home late.

The two brothers had even warned the younger brother about it.

An officer from JJ Marg police station requesting anonymity said, “The two brothers had warned Nazimuddhin that if he comes home late after drinking, they won’t open the door as they would go to sleep around 9-10pm.”

On Friday night, the two brothers slept early and as usual, the deceased came home at 2am. The duo didn’t open the door for him. As he was made to sit outside the whole night, the deceased called his sister Rukhiya.

“The deceased went to their house with Rukhiya. The two of them demanded their share in the house, and a heated argument ensued.The two accused then attacked them with a house knife. Nazimuddhin was stabbed on his stomach and after Rukhiya intervened to save him, she was stabbed on her chest,” said an officer.

The locals then immediately rushed the two to JJ hospital, where Nazimuddhin was declared dead on arrival, while his sister is still recuperating.

The JJ Marg police registered a case under section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the two accused from the spot.