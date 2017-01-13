Two injured in fire at Mumbai slum

Two men were injured after a major fire broke out at a slum in Mankhurd on Thursday evening. The blaze started at a scrapyard in the Mandala area at 6pm and destroyed shanties there. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

While Raju Yadav, 30, who sustained 10-12% burns, was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital, Aju Patel, 40, with 14% burns, was taken to Rajwadi Hospital. The structures that caught fire also include scrapyards and some godowns.

As many as 17 fire engines, eight jumbo tankers, five water tankers and five ambulances were rushed to the spot. An NDRF team of 45 members were present at the site. Water Filling points at Deonar Abaittor and Ghtakopar yard and five borewells are used as filling points for tankers.

Even after four hours, the fire could not be brought under control. Slum residents were evacuated and provided with temporary arrangement in three municipal schools at Mankhurd.

The billowing smoke could be seen from as far as Chembur.

Officials suspect that the fire was aggravated due to chemicals in the scrapyards.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The blaze also affected traffic on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd road and Eastern Express Highway.

