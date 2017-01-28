Two men killed after they were run over on Pune expressway, driver held

Two people were killed after a man ran over them with his car on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when the two were crossing the road on Friday night. The police have arrested the driver from the spot.

According to the police, Krushna Chavan, 40, and Dullappa Bhise, 50, both natives of Karnataka, worked with a private company near Kon village in Raigad district. Around 10pm, they were crossing the highway to reach the other side, when they were run over by a car coming from Pune.

“Both Chavan and Bhise sustained injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries after some time,” said Nilam Pawar, police sub-inspector from Panvel taluka police station.

According to Pawar, it was illegal to cross the highway in that area. “The deceased were illegally crossing the road when the accident took place,” she told HT.

“The car driver, Avinash Sonawne, 35, a resident of Kharghar, was returning home from Pune with his wife. He lost control of the vehicle and ended up hitting the two. We arrested him from the spot,” she said.

The police have booked Sonawne under sections 279, 304a of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act. He was produced before the judicial court on Saturday afternoon.

In a letter to members of the state legislative assembly in the first week of December, state health minister Dr Deepak Sawant said that a total of 4,634 accidents had taken place on the expressway between 2010 and 2016, in which 1,323 people had lost their lives.

According to the experts, human errors and tyre bursts were behind most accidents on this highway. Four people died and six others were injured in another accident on the expressway on December 27, which was caused by a tyre burst.

