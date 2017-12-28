 Two motormen save man who fell on the railway tracks in Mumbai | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Two motormen save man who fell on the railway tracks in Mumbai

The senior citizen’s life was saved at Mulund railway station on Wednesday.

mumbai Updated: Dec 28, 2017 01:30 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
The first motorman, Yadav alerted another motorman K Subramanyam, whose train was coming the opposite direction, by switching on flash lights.
The first motorman, Yadav alerted another motorman K Subramanyam, whose train was coming the opposite direction, by switching on flash lights.(HT photo)

Two alert motormen of the Central Railway (CR) saved a senior citizen’s life at Mulund railway station on Wednesday.

The commuter, Bharat Chavan, was walking on a platform when he tripped and fell on the tracks. Motorman Ramdaras Yadav of a local train first spotted Chavan lying on the tracks.

Yadav alerted another motorman K Subramanyam, whose train was coming the opposite direction, by switching on flash lights. Subramanyam saw a person lying near the tracks and halted the train. He helped Chavan get on the platform and informed the deputy station master. The senior citizen had suffered injuries.

The CR said it would reward the motormen for saving Chavan’s life. “It was quick thinking on the part of the motorman who alerted his colleague, who halted the train immediately.” said SK Jain, divisional railway manager of CR.

