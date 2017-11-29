Two Mumbai men arrested for duping Delhi bizman of ₹31 lakh

Two men were arrested from Mumbra in Thane for allegedly cheating a Delhi-based scrap businessman of Rs 31 lakh. The unit 1 of the Thane crime branch handed over Shahbuddin Moinuddin khan, 54, and Abdul Rehman Karbelkar alias Shoiab,50, to the Delhi police on Tuesday.

According to an officer of the crime branch, Karbelkar and Khan have cheated more than half a dozen businessmen of Rs 1.5 crore across the country over the past eight years. To avoid suspicion, they would introduce themselves to the victims as buyers of the same goods.

“In January, Khan struck a deal with the Delhi businessman to buy scrap worth Rs 31 lakh. Later, he introduced Karbelkar to the seller as another buyer. Karbelkar discussed the deal with Khan and the businessman and decided to buy the goods for Rs 30 lakh. Expecting Rs 61 lakh for the same material, the businessman agreed to the offer. When Khan left with the scrap leaving behind Karbelkar, the businessman demanded money from him. Karbelkar showed that he had already transferred the money via RTGS into Khan’s bank account,” said an officer from the Thane crime branch.