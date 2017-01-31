Two Nigerians get eight years RI for peddling drugs in Mumbai

Two Nigerian nationals have been sentenced to eight years rigorous imprisonment by a sessions court on Monday for possessing Ephedrine in commercial quantity. The judge also ordered a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

In a joint operation, the Anti-Narcotics Cell and the Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested the two accused Peter Clement Arize, 32, and Lucky Agbaraizu, 33, on May 31, 2014 in Kalina, Santa Cruz after 3.9 kg Ephedrine was found in their possession. The drugs found on them had a market value of Rs 1.95 lakh.

The FIR was lodged by assistant inspector Nitin Patil of the Property Cell and the case was investigated by police sub inspector Baban Sanap of the Ghatkopar unit of ANC. The duo were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Pyschtropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The punishment was awarded to the accused by judge S R Tamboli.

