Two passengers caught carrying ₹47 lakh forex in sewing thread spools at Mumbai airport

Smugglers never cease to surprise security forces at airports with their ingenious ways to hide cash. In two such cases, two passengers were caught at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) for allegedly concealing foreign currencies in sewing thread spools.

In the first case on Tuesday, AIU intercepted one Aboobacker Eramu Nellikunnu while he was departing to Sharjah. “The baggage was checked which resulted in the recovery of $26,500 and 4000 euros, equivalent to Rs 19.83 lakh. The cash was concealed in spools,” said a senior officer.

In another case earlier this month, the AIU intercepted one Nasreen Abdul Kadar Motrowala. He was also flying to Sharjah. When the baggage was checked, officer found $45,800 (Rs 27.17 lakh). This too was concealed in eighteen sewing thread spools.

In both the cases, the currencies have been seized. The AIU is investigating if the foreign currency was being taken out discreetly to purchase gold and bring it back to the country.

A source revealed that smuggler prefer to carry high value currencies such as euros — a 500 euro note is equivalent to Rs 37,000. It is easier to carry large amount of cash in spools.