Two senior aviation security officials in Mumbai fight over transfer before tribunal

A worrying feud between two senior officials responsible for aviation security in India has come to light. The spat between Mumbai’s aviation security chief and the head of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) began after the former was transferred to Imphal and involved a war of words too.

The matter has come up after BS Tiwary, the deputy director with BCAS in Mumbai, challenged the transfer order citing life threat owing to militancy in Imphal and also accused BCAS chief Rajesh Chandra Kumar of criminal intimidation.

According to transcripts of a conversation that preceded the move, Kumar allegedly threatened to send Tiwary to an “ultimate place”. The transcripts were part of Tiwari’s reply to the Central Administrative Tribunal, where he has challenged the order.

Both Kumar and Tiwary did not wish to comment on the matter as it was still pending with the tribunal.

The transcripts indicated that the differences stemmed over giving security clearance to a Goa-based ground handling company. Such companies provide ground support such as moving baggage, loading food, cleaning the cabin etc. Tiwary was trying to seek security clearance for firm after the BCAS headquarters had turned it away, the transcripts read.

Sources said the BCAS head office has sent at least two warnings to Tiwary over 2015-16 over similar differences. At the same time some airlines and ground handling companies has praised him to the moon. On January 18, an Air India staffer asked the BCAS to file an FIR against some AI cabin crew who allegedly hid their police records during a background check mandatory for airport access passes. The list included Tiwary’s name for allegedly aiding them. But the airline’s chairman and managing director, Ashok Lohani, appreciated him four days earlier over the implementation of a recent ministry rule stopping outsourced labour in ground handling companies. “The transition was made a reality due to positive, professional and praiseworthy support by BS Tiwary,” read the note.

Also read

Three Malaysia-bound planes in Mumbai searched following alert over bomb threat