Two UP men pose as security guards at unmanned ATMs in Mumbai, dupe 16 people of ₹8L

The unit XI of the Mumbai crime branch on Sunday arrested two men, who are native of Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly posing as security guards at unmanned ATMs and cheating at least 16 people of Rs8 lakh in the city.

“After a person inserted his debit card in the ATM machine, the accused would tell him that the machine was not functional and ask him to use the nearby one to withdraw money. Convinced, he would use the second ATM while the accused would keep an eye on the card password. After he left the ATM, they would use the password in the first ATM before the session timed out,” said an official.

The accused were identified as Satendra Mishra, 32, and Dhirendra Mishra, 34, both from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. They used to dress like security guards and wait for their targets outside unmanned ATMs.

They were arrested in 2011, 2012 and 2016 for duping people at ATMs. However, they managed to get bail and committed the same crime between September and October in 2017.

A team of DCP Nisar Tamboli, ACP Abhay Shastri, inspector Chimaji Adhav and others arrested Satendra and Dhirendra from Mira road.

The police started receiving complaints in October from different banks after their ATMs at Prabhadevi, Bhoiwada, Dadar, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivli and Borivli were misused