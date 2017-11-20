Two workers injured in blast in Dombivli factory, near Mumbai

Two workers of Alu Fin company in Dombivli MIDC phase 2 have suffered serious injuries after a blast in an air compressor in the factory at 10.30 am on Monday.

One of the workers, Rajendra Javle, 59, has suffered severe injuries to his leg and has been admitted to a private hospital in Dombivli.

The blast was so powerful that parts of the air compressor flew out and landed on the road. Two bikers passing by had a narrow escape as the scraps of metal just missed hitting them.

“Around 10.15 am, we got a call from the company and our officials rushed to the spot,” said a fire officer from Dombivli fire brigade, who did not wish to be named.

Alu Fin deals with aluminium coating work. Sources said the blast was triggered by air pressure generated in the compressor. “It is suspected that the blast took place because of excessive air pressure in the compressor. We are speaking to other workers to determine what happend,” said Gajanan Kabdule, senior police inspector of Manpada police station, Dombivli. “We are also checking whether the company was observing all norms.”

The incident has once again raised concerns about whether factories in Dombivli MIDC follow safety norms.

Last year, on May 26, a major blast took place in Probace Enterprises in Dombivli MIDC, killing 12 people, including the owners, and injuring hundreds of residents as the blast shattered windowpanes, doors, and cars in and around the locality.