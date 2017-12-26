Two-year-old on joyride in Mumbai falls off bike’s fuel tank, dies

A two-year-old son of a garment store owner died after he fell off a bike that was being rashly driven by his father’s employee in Lokhandwala, Andheri (West) on Saturday night. The Oshiwara police said since the employee was crying inconsolably, the child’s family first refused to press charges, but later lodged an FIR against him when the cops convinced them.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30pm when the bike on a bridge near Celebration Club road in Lokhandwala. Jayyan Khatri, the two-year-old, was close to Gopal Khandare, who worked at Jayyan’s father Abdul Jabbar Khamisa Khatri’s garment shop in SVP Nagar in Andheri (West).

The parents had left the boy with Khandare as they had to go out for some time asking him to look after the kid. When Jayyan said he wanted to go on a joyride, Khandare took him on his bike. He made the child sit on the petrol tank. However, while coming down the bridge, the boy lost balance and fell on his head. He suffered grievous head injuries and despite Khandare rushing him to a nearby hospital in Four Bungalows, the boy was declared dead on admission.

A police officer said, “Finally, a case of death due to negligence was filed. Initially, the family did not want to press charges against Khandare. We convinced them to lodge a case as it was a negligent act. Based on their complaint, an FIR has been registered under sections 279 and 304 A of the IPC for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. Khandare has been arrested.”

40-year-old dies in a hit-and-run at Parel

A 40-year-old woman died after being run over by a cement mixer truck in Kalachowky area in Parel on

Sunday. The truck driver is at large. According to the police, Tanuja Shinde, 40, was walking with her husband when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and hit her.

The police officers have registered a case of death due to negligence and are tracing the accused who ran away after the incident. The police said the truck was at high speed and went over the Tanuja’s head while she was walking on the roadside.

“We have registered a case against the cement mixer truck driver. We are trying to trace him now,” said a police officer from Kalachowky police station.