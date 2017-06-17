Two youth from Mumbai killed as dumper hits their bike; driver flees

Two youngsters were killed after a dumper truck hit their bike at Chunabhatti on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) early on Friday.

The two were on their way to Mohammed Ali Road for Sehri — a meal consumed before morning Ramzan prayers — around 1am on Friday.

The police said the two men were Altamas Mohamed Shaikh, 20, and his friend Sohail Kadar Pathan, 16, both residents of Kurla .

“Shaikh was riding the bike while Pathan was riding pillion,” said a police officer from the Chunabhatti police station.

The police said the bikers were hit around 1am at Everard Nagar, next to the Somaiya hospital on the southbound stretch of EEH.

An eye witness told police the dumper knocked the bike down but the driver fled the spot without helping them.

The two lay injured on the road before being rushed to Sion hospital. Doctors at the hospital declared them dead on arrival, the police said.

The police said they were checking CCTV camera footage of the area to identify who the truck belongs to and to find its driver.

A case against the driver has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (causing death by negligence) and Motor Vehicle Act sections 184 (driving dangerously) and 134 A and B (escaping from the spot without rendering help to the victim).

