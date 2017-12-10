Uddhav’s mistreatment of Bal Thackeray a family secret, says Narayan Rane

Former chief minister Narayan Rane has threatened Shiv Sena, saying he will reveal party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s family secrets, including the alleged ‘ill treatment’ meted out to the late Bal Thackeray.

Rane, who is touring the western parts of the state with his newly floated outfit, Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha, said he would be inducted in the cabinet before the year ends.

Rane said that if Uddhav and Shiv Sena leaders did not stop attacking him, he would talk about how Bal was treated during his final days. In Sangli on Saturday, he said the Sena chief should stop conspiring against him. “I ensured that the honourable Balasaheb was never hurt because of me. But, the incumbent party chief and his family tortured him a lot,” he said.

Rane’s induction in the state cabinet was delayed after the Shiv Sena allegedly threatened to pull out from the government if he was made a minister. The party also opposed the BJP’s proposal to field Rane as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the council election held on December 7.

In Akola on Saturday, Shiv Sena leader and minister of state for home Deepak Kesarkar said Rane had lost his political clout and was making remarks against the party out of frustration.