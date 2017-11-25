Uddhav Thackeray begins Maharashtra tour, slams BJP over loan waiver implementation

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray began his three-day tour of western Maharashtra by severely criticising his ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for the “pathetic state” of the farming community.

At a farmers rally held at Kolhapur, Thackeray said the state’s loan waiver scheme remained on paper, while farmers continued to suffer.

“If the need arises, we will renounce power and join you,” said Thackeray. He also targeted Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar for his attitude towards farmers.

“Sharad Pawar can meet the chief minister for cricket-related issues, but has no time to discuss issues such as farmer suicides and loan waivers,” he added.

He said that money spent on advertisements should be diverted to solving the issues of farmers.

“While tainted industrialists such as Vijay Mallya are allowed to flee, farmers who default on loans are harassed and loaded with court cases,” he said.

Thackeray is trying to tap the anger among farmers, who are angry with the state government for its mishandling of the loan waiver scheme.

This tour comes against the backdrop of the BJP’s move to induct Sena’s rival Narayan Rane into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Incidentally, even chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is touring the same area.