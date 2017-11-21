Uddhav Thackeray to tour western Maharashtra to connect with farmers

In an attempt to reach out to farmers, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray plans to go on a tour of western Maharashtra later this week.

Thackeray is expected to speak on the farm loan waiver announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state.

Significantly, the announcement of the tour came at a time when chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is busy with a probable cabinet expansion to accommodate Sena baiter and former chief minister Nayaran Rane as a minister.

Thackeray is scheduled to visit Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts between November 24 and 26.

According to senior party leaders, the Sena chief will mainly interact with farmers. He will also address public rallies and distribute e-rickshaws. “The idea is to connect with people on ground. Uddhavji will interact with some of them from the region to know their issues. Interaction with farmers is on the agenda,” a senior party leader.

The Sena is also trying to strengthen its base in western Maharashtra where it has 13 seats. Traditionally, western Maharashtra is considered a stronghold of both Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). However, the BJP made inroads in the region in 2014 and currently has 24 seats of the 70 seats in western Maharashtra, while NCP is a close second in the region with 19 seats. “Apart from connecting with the farmers in the region, strengthening the party by meeting local leaders is on the agenda,” said Manisha Kayande, Sena spokesperson.

The Sena chief, who pushed the Devendra Fadnavis government to announce the waiver, will corner the government after it put the disbursement of waiver amount till the list of eligible farmers is finalized on hold. “The issues that are directly related to the welfare of the people will be taken up by Uddhavji,” a senior leader said.