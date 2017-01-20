UGC asks all universities and colleges to go cashless

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has advised universities and colleges across the country to go cashless. The move comes after the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) called all autonomous institutions to join this “challenging task”.

“It is advised that for payments made to any institutions associated with MHRD for any purpose, Demand Draft and Pay Order should not be insisted upon till further orders. Instead, opt for online payments including RTGS and NEFT,” said the statement released by the MHRD. It further requests all education institutions to prepare a roadmap for transition to the cashless mode for all financial transactions.

While many colleges in the city have already started switching to the online modes of payment even for accepting fees, the University of Mumbai (MU) too recently showed interest in going in the same direction. “We are using technology to the best of our advantage and soon will go cashless mode as well. This will be a positive step towards a more developed society,” said a spokesperson for MU.

