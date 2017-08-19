Unani doctor arrested with firearms in south Mumbai

The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested a Unani doctor for allegedly possessing two pistols, two countrymade revolvers and a revolver on Thursday.

Abdul Sattar Abdul Rehman Shaikh, 39, a resident of Dongri area in south Mumbai who hails from Darbhanga district in Bihar, has been living in the city for the past two decades. He has been a professional Unani doctor for 17 years and few years ago he started his own practice in Dongri.

An AEC official got information that Shaikh deals in arms and ammunition and was going to meet one of his associates for a deal. The official laid a trap in New Bengali Pura area in Dongri and nabbed Shaikh. They found two 7.65 bore pistols with magazines, two countrymade revolvers, one six chambers 0.32 bore revolver, two extra magazines of 7.65 bore pistol, 39 live cartridges of 7.65 bore, 22 live cartridges of 8MM and six live cartridges of .32 bore from Shaikh.

“The accused was arrested red handed and during interrogation he revealed that he procured arms and ammunition around one and half years ago. He was facing cash crunch so decided to sell it all” said deputy commissioner of police Dilip Sawant.

“We have been questioning him to find out from whom and where he procured all the arms. Also, we are trying to find if he is connected to any gang member. We are also checking if he has a criminal record in Mumbai or in his native place” added Sawant.