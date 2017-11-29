Uncle attempted sexual assault, strangled 11-year-old in Mumbai

Days after an 11-year-old boy was found dead in a jungle near Yari Road, the crime branch of the Mumbai police arrested his 42-year-old uncle, Ravi Waghela, for the kidnap, attempted sexual assault and murder.

The boy, Rushi Waghela, went missing from his home in Prem Nagar in Irla, Juhu on November 22. His decomposed body was found in Kavti on Sunday night. “After finding the body, all officials were asked to check the CCTV footage of all cameras in the vicinity. One of the cameras showed Rushi walking behind Waghela near the murder spot on November 22,” said Nisar Tamboli, deputy commissioner of police, detection 1.

According to the police, Waghela killed Rushi within half-an-hour of kidnapping him. He did not flee as he was confident that he wouldn’t get caught, said police.

Speaking to HT, Vandev, 57, uncle of Rushi’s father, said, “Waghela helped us put up posters of the boy. There was no enmity. When we heard that our boy was seen in Nehru Nagar, Waghela said it can’t be true. It should have occurred to us that he was the culprit, but it didn’t. The CCTV footage nailed him.”

An FIR was registered the night Rushi went missing, after which the Juhu police and local crime branch unit 9 started a parallel probe.

Joint commissioner of police (crime) Sanjay Saxena said Waghela was arrested when he was heading home to Prem nagar.

The boy’s body has still not been handed over to the family, as the post-mortem is being carried out.

Waghela is a scrap dealer and has five daughters and one son. He does not have a prior crime record.