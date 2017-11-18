United opposition in Mumbai civic body? Samajwadi Party seeks support of Congress, NCP, MNS

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation may soon see its major Opposition parties uniting to form a firm voice against the two majority parties — the ruling Shiv Sena, and its ally in the state government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a first of its kind proposal, Rais Shaikh, leader of the Samajwadi Party in the civic body, urged the Congress, Nationalist Congress party (NCP), and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to unite so they can vote and formulate policies in the BMC’s statutory bodies. However, Shaikh has excluded the SP’s arch rival, AIMIM, from this proposal.

In a letter addressed to the three parties, Shaikh called Shiv Sena “helpless, owing to internal party politics”, terming the BJP a “self-proclaimed watchdog”. He has blamed petty politics between the two parties for stalled civic policies and delayed development projects.

“BJP corporators take it upon themselves to oppose and discourage the Shiv Sena, which hampers progress on big policies. If this needs to be addressed, we need to come together to form a united block, which can vote together and pass policies in the general body and standing committee,” said Shaikh.

However, his letter received a lukewarm response from the other parties.

“This is not a decision that can be taken in a day. I will have to read the letter and consult my party,” said Ravi Raja, leader of the Opposition.

“It is not a decision I can take alone. I do not even know if I am group leader of the MNS yet. My party will take a call on this,” said lone MNS corporator Sanjay Turde.

Waris Pathan, AIMIM spokesperson, said his party sits in the Opposition. “In that sense, we oppose the ruling party Shiv Sena, BJP and even the Congress and SP,” he said.