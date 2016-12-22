Uranium seizure in Thane: Cops await report from Bhabha Atomic centre

The police are awaiting a detailed report from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) about the 8kg of depleted uranium plates seized on Wednesday in Thane. Two people were detained with the plates estimated by the police to be worth Rs24 crore.

Thane police commissioner Pramabir Singh said, “The seized substance is depleted uranium and is used in weapons and armaments, but we are waiting for the report to know the exact usage.”

Bharat Shelke, ACP of Thane narcotics department, said, “The detained people — Kishor Prajapati and Saifullah Khan from Kasarvadavali — are scrap dealers. We are still checking if they have any criminal antecedents.”

They were nabbed at Ghodbunder Road while allegedly looking for customers for the metal.

“The two lab reports of different samples, which were recovered along with the seizure, read that the metal was depleted uranium brought from abroad. Also this is banned metal and not easily available in market hence, its worth may be around Rs24 crore,” added Shelke

The police said they are keeping a close watch on the grey market dealing in radioactive metals.

The duo is being grilled about the origin of the uranium plates, a police official said, adding that they will be booked under The Atomic Energy Act. The police expect more arrests in the case.

