US national living in Mumbai receives anonymous sexually explicit letter, stalking case filed

A US national approached the Khar police on Tuesday after an unidentified man sent an anonymous letter with sexually explicit comments to her rented residence in Bandra (West). The police are trying to trace the sender of the letter.

According to the Khar police, the complainant, who is in her 30s, has been staying in India on a work visa. She works as a teacher at an International school.

On Monday evening, when she returned home from work, she received an anonymous letter by post, which was dropped at her residential building. The building’s watchman handed over the letter to her.

The one-page letter is handwritten with a pen in English language. In the letter, the stalker proposed to the woman, and also wrote sexually explicit comments.

The next day, the woman approached the Khar police station, where an FIR was registered against the unidentified man under section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code. A police official confirmed the development but refused to divulge further details.

The police suspect that the person might be known to the victim. They have recorded detailed statements of the complainant to find out if she was harassed by any person in the past. They will be recording statements of the watchman and checking the CCTV cameras in the vicinity.