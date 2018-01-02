Versova clean-up in Mumbai to get more manpower, machinery

The civic body has decided to tweak the contract rules so that there is more manpower and machinery to clean trash from Versova beach.

In a first, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to appoint only one contractor this year for cleaning the Versova beach as well as the jetty stretch.

According to officials, the new comprehensive tender will increase machinery and double the manpower during monsoon to remove trash from the beach.

Once approved, this would increase the clean-up cost from Rs20,500 to Rs1.86 lakh a day.

The solid waste management (SWM) department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it is working on the new conditions for the Versova beach cleaning contract.

According to an official from the department, a single tender for cleaning the beach as well the jetty stretch will be floated before the contract ends in August.

Additional municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal, in charge of SWM department, said, “The new tender will lay down conditions for use of machines for dry and wet sand. The contractor will be penalised for shoddy work.”

“In 2011 and 2013, we floated two different tenders for the beach and the jetty respectively. Having a single tender and bidder will allow easy collection and transportation of garbage,” said an SWM official, adding that the old contract is for seven years.

“We will have to foreclose the jetty contract after floating the new tender this year,” he added.

In November, city-based lawyer Afroz Shah suspended the weekend beach clean-ups at Versova after the BMC failed to clear 5 lakh kg of garbage piled up on the beach since July.

He had also claimed that his team was being threatened by local goons.

According to the new six-year tender norms, the contractor is expected to clear 45 metric tonnes of waste in the dry season and 130 metric tonnes during monsoon from the beach and the jetty every day.

The new tender for Versova beach cleaning will be floated in a week after adding the suggestions from citizens, an official said.