Vigilance increased at Mumbai airport to curb inflow of narcotics, gold

As celebratory mood grips the city, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs has upped its vigilance to keep a check on smuggling of narcotics and gold into the city.

Sources in the AIU said smuggling syndicates try to take advantage of festive seasons when the passenger traffic is at its peak. Vigilance has been upped, especially to prevent narcotics from being smuggled into the city.

“Drugs such as heroine and other synthetic drugs are in demand. We are keeping a watch on such flights,” said a high-ranking officer.

Also, a special watch is being kept on the departures after the recent incidents in which fliers were caught while taking Indian and foreign currencies out of the country.

“We have a striking unit and an investigation cell. The striking units work round the clock at the airport,” said the officer.

Also read

Officials seize ₹43 lakh in 3 foreign currencies at Mumbai airport