Villagers near Mumbai organise prayer meets for jawan injured in Chhattisgarh

Residents of a village in Palghar district are praying for the speedy recovery for one of their own, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who was injured in a landmine blast while patrolling a Maoist-affected district in Chhattisgarh.

Ramdas Bhau Bhogade, 29, is being treated at a government hospital in Chhattisgarh. Owing to financial constraints, Bhogade’s parents are unable to travel to the hospital to visit him.

“While patrolling a Maoist-affected area with his colleagues on November 30, Bhogade accidentally stepped on a landmine,” said Tulsiram Chaudhary, a resident of the Vadoli Ratuna village in Jawhar district.

Bhogade is married and has two children. The entire family is now dependent on the government agencies to keep them posted about his health.

“We came to know that Bhogade suffered serious leg injuries and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Chattisgarh. Since his parents can’t afford to travel to meet their son, we decided to hold prayers at our village temple for his speedy recovery,” Chaudhary added.