Visarjans continue at Mumbai beaches after flood delay

Mumbai: After the fifth day Ganesh immersion saw a lower turn-out on Tuesday due to floods, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the umbrella body of mandals, expected more people to immerse their idols on Thursday, though quite a few immersions that were took place on Wednesday.

According to the figures provided by Disaster Management Unit (DMU), 11,187 immersions took place in the city, out of which 197 sarvajanik, 9996 household and 995 Gauri deities were immersed in natural water bodies, till 6.30 PM. 1344 immersions took place in artificial lakes, which consisted of seven sarvajanik, 1229 household and 108 Gauri idols.

“The visarjan process will take place later in the night because people are a little hesitant after the building collapse in Bhendi Bazaar. Also, it is a working day today after two holidays, so we are expecting a higher turnout after 9 PM,” said Naresh Dahibavkar, president, BSGSS.

Member of BSGSS said they were expecting 3500 immersions to take place in Girgaum Chowpatty till Thursday night.

A few devotees who carried out immersions earlier in the day said that they noticed more people, than they do every year, which they attributed to immersions that didn’t take place on fifth day.

Bharat Pawar, life guard at Shivaji Park, said very few people showed up two days back. He was of the opinion that they were not able to make it till the immersion spot. “Very few people could make it; hence the place was not crowded. Not like the water body was affected due to floods, but maybe people couldn’t travel across the city,” said Pawar.