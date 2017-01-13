Voters’ list out, check your name before Jan 17

Want to make your voice heard this election? Make sure you to check the voters’ list, which has been put up on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s official website, before January 17 – the last day to report corrections to your ward number or name to the administrative ward office.

With 90% of electoral ward boundaries changing, the delimitation exercise has affected various political calculations, leaving the citizens confused. While several citizens still struggle to identify their new ward numbers, the delimitation exercise has also led to extensive work on the voters’ list for the civic administration.

These are the things you need to know -- the draft list has the name, age and address of the voter, along with the new ward number. So what should you check? You need to ensure that your name is put in the ward where you live. If you have been erroneously put in another ward, you should report it to the ward office. But changes to identification such as change in address, name or any other such changes will not be entertained, said civic officials.

Delimitation has also drastically changed the electoral ward numbers -- numbers that define a constituency and help citizens to know which electoral ward they belonged. So what can you do? The new ward numbers are available on the website. After checking your ward number, check the voters’ list. Citizens can also refer the detailed electoral ward report to know their electoral ward number, if they are not aware of it.

A senior civic officer on request of anonymity, said, “There has been confusion among citizens on which ward constituency they fall under. With this list, an individual can check their names and the corresponding new ward number. If the errors are not brought to our notice, the final list, too, will have the names in wrong ward numbers.”

Sanjog Kabare, assistant municipal commissioner, associated with the election work for BMC, said, “Citizens can submit their objections January 17. They will be verified and the error will be rectified. The changes will reflect in the final list to be uploaded by January 21.”

The voters’ list has 2.39 lakh new voters that are reflected in the supplementary list on the civic body’s portal. The new voter registration has taken the total count of voters in the city to 91,80,635. The civic body has undertaken a special drive to register new voters and attract more voters on the day of polling, since September. The civic officials said citizens who will complete 18 years of age till December-end will be eligible to apply and also will be included in the final list.

Further, with the announcement of election date, the political parties have now started their election preparation, whereas the BMC will start voter awareness drive. The civic body has planned to get municipal school students to carry placards to create voters awareness during the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday.

