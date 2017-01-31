VVMC officials, Nalasopara corporator among 10 booked for cheating, forgery

The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB), Thane, filed a case against 10 people at Nalasopara police station for forging documents to illegally construct 12 flats. The case was field on Monday.

Shiva Reddy, a town planning officer of Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC), was caught red-handed by the ACB for offering Rs25 lakh to Dhananjay Gawde, Shiv Sena corporator from Nalasopara. Reddy has been accused offering Gawde Rs1 crore, of which Rs25 lakh was the first instalment, from a few developers. Reddy was arrested following Gawde’s complaint. Meanwhile, ACB officers said seven more cases of graft were being probed simultaneously and FIRs could be registered against the accused for using forged documents.

As per the FIR filed by the ACB, a building was constructed in Nalasopara (West) in 2009 in which approval to build 12 additional flats was procured using forged documents. An official said the seven cases were screened after Reddy’s arrest and FIR was field after they found discrepancies.

Those named in the FIR are: Ramesh Tukaram Gharat, junior engineer ,VVMC, Mary Tuscano and Smita Bhoir, assistant municipal commissioners, Raju Masle, VVMC clerk, developers Mahendra Chaudhary, Dhananjay Raut, Kiran Deshmukh, architects Sham Kashid and Ajay Wadekar and Nilesh Deshmukh, Nalasopara corporator from Bahujan Vikas Aghadi. Tuscano husband was also arrested on charges of cheating and forgery a couple of months ago, but was released on bail.

Also read: Maha additional director-general to look into corruption in Mumbai traffic police