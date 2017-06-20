Want admission in a medical college in Maharashtra? Check DMER’s new brochure

Maharashtra’s Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) recently made public the admission brochure for the upcoming admission process. While results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) are still awaited, DMER has highlighted rules and regulations applicable for this year’s admissions to all medical and dental institutes in the state.

“The brochure will give students an idea of the various rounds of admission, appropriate authority conducting the admission for different institutes, necessary documents needed, etc,” said Dr Pravin Shingare, director, DMER. He added that the brochure includes all changes recommended by the various orders passed by the Supreme Court (SC) as well as Bombay high court (HC) in the last few months. “As per SC’s order, the first two rounds of admission to deemed institues will be coducted by the central government and the third round will be conducted by DMER. Remaining seats can be filled by the institues themselves,” said Shingare.

The brochure also highlights details on number of medical and dental institutes in the state--government-run, private and deemed institutes--as well as intake capacity. The final dates and details will be released immediately after NEET results are announced. “We need to know the merit list in order to inform exact details on the counseling process for students,” said Shingare.

In its June order, SC had asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to release NEET results on or before June 26. While an official word from the board is still awaited, officials made it clear that their aim is to announce results within this time frame.