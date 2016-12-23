Sheena Bora murder: Indrani wants to donate organs, 75% of wealth

Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, wants to donate 75% of her wealth for the cause of women and children and to some religious organisation working for Krishna Consciousness. Mukerjea revealed this before the trial court on Thursday and also said she intends to donate her organs.

On Thursday, after Indrani’s lawyer Sudeep Pasbola finished addressing the special CBI judge HS Mahajan on framing of charges the court adjourned further hearing of the case. At that moment, Indrani raised her hand and sought the judge’s permission to speak. “I have decided to lead the simple life. I am not sure whether I will ever come out of jail or sent to gallows,” Indrani told the special judge. “I don’t know what will happen next,” she went on, adding, “Hence I have decided to donate 75% of my wealth for the welfare of people.” She said she also wants to donate part of her wealth for the welfare of children and women and to ISKCON. She also said she would like to donate her organs. “I am in jail and I don’t know how to go about things,” she told the special judge, adding, “I am in your custody, hence I need your permission.”

The special judge replied saying she need not take permission for such things, but in case if she wants she should file an application and it would be considered by the court.

The judge later asked her husband, former media baron, Peter Mukerjea if he wants to say something. Peter responded mocking his wife: “All my organs are fine and I don’t want to donate it.”

Meanwhile, the court permitted Indrani to perform the last rites of her father, Upendra Bora, in Mumbai under police escort. Indrani sought permission to visit Guwahati after her father’s death. However her son Mikhail, who was adopted by Upendra, had objected to the plea.

Considering the objection, Indrani’s lawyer Gunjan Mangala, pleaded that if not to Guwahati, she should be given permission to perform the rituals in Mumbai. The CBI had, however, objected saying that she can perform all the rites in the jail.

After hearing arguments, the court allowed Indrani to perform rituals from morning till evening on December 27. She is allowed to choose a place of her choice for the rituals, the court said. The court, however, restrained her from speaking to the media or any other person. The court also has put a condition that she should not engage in any activities, which would hamper the case.

READ

Court allows Indrani to perform last rites of her father in Mumbai on December 27

Sheena Bora murder: Mekhail objects to Indrani’s ‘last rites’ plea