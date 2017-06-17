Waste processing plant at Mulund: Mumbai civic body disqualifies three bidders

After struggling to get contractors for the processing plant at Mulund, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation finally received three bidders in its fifth attempt. However, all three bids now stand disqualified.

“None of the three bidders met the technical qualifications specified in the tenders. One of them didn’t even have proper documents to support its claim,” said Sanjay Mukherjee, additional municipal commissioner (projects).

With no firms willing to take the project, the BMC had re-tendered the project in October last year. However, only one firm had then bid for the project.

Earlier this year, after giving four extensions, the BMC had changed the tender conditions hoping for a better response. As per contractors’ demand, it had allowed to process the entire amount of waste — 60 lakh metric tonnes as opposed to half the quantity earlier.

Mukherjee added, “Because of the poor response, we will again have to look into the tender conditions and make further changes.”

A panel of six members — three civic officials, a financial adviser and one representative each from IIT-Bombay and NEERI — had framed the standards for the plant.

According to the guidelines, the companies will be the sole owner of the final product obtained from processing the waste. The BMC can buy the final product, which can be anything from electricity to compost.

Despite a cold response, the BMC aims to start the project this year.

Mulund is the second largest dumping ground in the city and had reported more than three instances of fire last year. According to a Bombay high court order in February this year, starting from June 30, 2017, the BMC will not be allowed to dump 5,200 metric tonnes of waste daily at Deonar and Mulund.

READ

Mulund dumping yard: BMC changes tender terms, gives in to contractors’ demand

Where will Mumbai’s waste go in 8 months?