WATCH: A peek inside Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express, India’s first ultra-luxury, high-speed train

The Mumbai-Goa high-speed train, Tejas Express, has been in news since it started. HT gives you a peek inside the luxury train.

Here’s all you need to know about the train:

The Tejas Express boasts of several modern facilities on-board such as LED TVsand tea/coffee vending machines.

Comfort comes at a price: Tejas Express passengers shell out 20% more than they do to travel by the Shatabdi Express.

For journey from Mumbai to Karmali

Rs 1,190: Fare for AC chair-car seat

Rs 2,590: Fare for executive chair-car seat

For journey from Mumbai to Ratnagiri

Rs 835: Fare for AC chair car seat

Rs 1,785: Fare for executive chair car seat

For journey from Mumbai to Kudal

Rs 1,080: Fare for AC chair car seat

Rs 2,340: Fare for executive chair car seat

On-board catering service charges are included in the fare. If the passengers do not wish to avail it at the time of booking and want to purchase meals on board, they will have to pay Rs50 extra per service

Highlights:

The train is equipped with CCTV cameras, smoke and fire detection systems. The 19-coach Tejas will have bio- vacuum toilets and GPS-based passenger information display system

It will have tea and coffee vending machines, snack tables at each coach.

The return:

The train, which left from Mumbai on Monday, will return to the city on Tuesday morning

The services will start from Wednesday

The services:

The train will run on the Mumbai-Goa route five days of the week— Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday— during the non-monsoon period

The train will leave from Mumbai at 5am and reach Goa at 1.30pm

The train will start from Goa at 2.30pm and reach Mumbai at 11pm

During the monsoon — between June 10 and October 31 — it will be operated thrice in a week— Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.