WATCH: Mumbai ticket-checker saves man about to fall in CR platform gap

Presence of mind of Chanchal Kumar, ticket-checker with the central railways, saved the life of a man who was about to fall in the platform gap at Kalyan station in Mumbai. WATCH

The CCTV footage, obtained from the CR, shows a man trying to board moving Sultanpur-LTT train at platform number five. Unable to hold the pole, the man starts to slip and is about to fall in the gap between the platform and train.

On seeing this, Kumar catches hold of him and drags him to the platform, after which both of them fall to the ground. A passenger, too, is seen trying to help the man.

On an average, 10 people die daily due to overcrowding in the city’s suburban railway network.

“The man was not able to hold the bar despite trying to run and catch it. He was nearly hanging at the door and was about to slip into the gap. Quick action by Kumar saved the commuter’s life,” said a CR official.