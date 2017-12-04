Watch your waste: Clean-up marshals set to fine litterbugs in this Mumbai suburb

Thirty clean-up marshals on Monday began their vigilance against litterbugs to raise the cleanliness quotient of Thane. This is the first time that clean-up marshals have been appointed to impose hefty fines on people littering or threatening cleanliness of the city.

A civic official requesting anonymity said, “At present, 30 clean-up marshals have arrived in the city. We have stationed them in the Naupada ward, in areas like Tembhi Naka, Open House, Chintamani Chowk, Gokhale Road and SATIS. We are expecting 200 more marshals in the next few days, who will cover all ten wards in the city.”

The official added that the marshals are stationed at 15 spots in Naupada. “These marshals will keep a vigil on those who litter or throw garbage on roads, nullahs, lakes or public places among others. The corporation will appoint 254 marshals. Each ward will have 25 marshals who will be working 24 hours in the city,” he said.

The fine imposed for throwing garbage anywhere in the city other than proper garbage bins is Rs200. Rs100 will be levied for spitting in public places and for bathing on roads or public places, Rs150 for urinating in public places, Rs500 for feeding pets, animals or birds on roads, Rs150 for defecating openly, Rs100 for washing clothes and utensils on roads, Rs1,000 for washing commercial vehicles on roads, Rs1,000 for not cleaning one’s premises, and Rs10,000 if a damaged sewage or drainage pipe in the society is not repaired for 10 days after repeated warnings.