Brace for water cuts: Water stock in dams drops to 8% in some parts of Maharashtra

The delay in monsoon showers in most parts of Maharashtra has resulted in an 8.42% dip in water stocks in districts of Vidarbha, while the overall weter stock in the state dams has come down to 15.47%. According to officials from the water supply depratment, a few districts are likely to face drinking water paucity in the near future if the rains are delayed further.

Marathwada district, which was hit by consecutive droughts till last year, has much better water stock at 18.49 %, as opposed to 0.48% on the same day last year. Konkan district, which includes Mumbai and Thane, has the highest amount of water in stock at 37.06%, as per the figures released by the government on Monday.

“The weather department has already issued a ‘go slow’ advisory to the farmers, who had geared up for sowing of crops, with the onset of the monsoon. The dry spell after the initial monsoon shower earlier this month has led to the drying up of the seeds whereever sowing has taken place. If the monsoon is delayed further, some parts of Vidarbha and western Maharashtra may face scarcity of the drinking water too,” an official from the relief and rehabilitation department said.

He, however, said that the water position in Marathwada dams is much better this year. “Dams such as Ujani and Jayakwadi have sufficient water stock to last at least for next three months,” he said.

