WAYU is no good at Mumbai’s traffic junctions

A week after outdoor air purifying units that go by the acronym WAYU were inaugurated by the state government to be set up at four locations in Mumbai, a visit to these sites revealed that none of the units were functioning, nobody was monitoring them and there was no unit at Ghatkopar — one of the designated sites.

Officers from the Mumbai traffic police said there was no significant improvement in air quality at any of these junctions after the installation of the Wind Augmentation and Air Purifying Units (WAYU) last Wednesday, which was inaugurated by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya along with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) at Kala Nagar junction, Bandra.

Developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) last year, WAYU breaks down pollutants, such as the dangerous PM2.5 and PM10 that lodge themselves in our bodies, carbon monoxide (CO) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into carbon dioxide using a filter. It is estimated to reduce pollution at busy traffic junctions by 40-60%.

While three units have been set up under the Sion flyover, three at Bandra’s Kala Nagar junction, one unit near Bhandup railway station, HT found that there was no unit near Shreyas junction in Ghatkopar.

“We haven’t come across such machines at least near the 2.5-5 km area of the junction. We have still not been informed about any such machine and their initiative about improving air quality,” said Deepak Nikade, a police constable with Mumbai traffic police. “This is one of the most polluted traffic junctions in Mumbai. We can’t even wear masks as we have to whistle every now and then.”

Currently, one is unit is under construction and will be installed near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters.

“While the units were installed almost 20 days ago, we have seen it work only two or three times,” said B Mohite, traffic constable and point guard at Kala Nagar junction on duty from 6am to 6pm daily. “We know that the unit is working when it starts vibrating and releases air from its ducts.”

Meanwhile, the augmenting machine installed at Bhandup lay dormant at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg. “It has been 15 days since that the machine has not been working. It worked for a few days and then the device stopped working. It hasn’t started since,” said Prashant Shelar, a vendor who sits next to the machine.

A traffic constable under Sion flyover said that he has not seen any of three units working. “We just saw professionals installing the unit more than three weeks ago and have not been informed about what they are for,” he said.

Researchers from NEERI said that these units have timers and work accordingly during peak traffic hours.

“It is a continuous process that will clean the air over a period of time, depending on the area,” said Rakesh Kumar, director, NEERI. “We are in a testing phase and we are recording how much particulate matter and gases are being reduced on a daily basis. Once we have the results, further modifications will be done.”

Officials from the state pollution control board washed their hands of the responsibility. “The units are operated and maintained by NEERI and IIT-B as a pilot project. MPCB will be looking at the feasibility of such a project and whether it should be installed at other locations,” said a senior official from MPCB.

According to sources in the state government, Rs1.5 crore was spent on acquiring and setting up WAYU.

What the state government has to say?

“We are aware about the issues being faced with these units. We are closely monitoring them and have already instructed the state pollution board to give us a report by the end of this month. A lot of money has been spent in acquiring the technology and maintaining it will cost much more. If the report is not satisfactory and benefits are not seen, we will be scrapping the project,” said a senior official from the state environment department.

What you need to know about WAYU?

A 10-day pilot study in 2014 showed the device brought down pollution levels considerably.

For the study, one unit was set up near the main entrance of IIT-Bombay, Powai.

· PM2.5 levels dropped from above 100 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3) to as low as 40 ug/m3. The safety limit is 60 ug/m3.

· Similarly, PM10, which was more than 160ug/m3 as against the safe limit of 100ug/m3, dropped by half to 50ug/m3.

· According to Padalkar, a single instrument costs between Rs30,000 and Rs40,000 and the total project cost would approximately be Rs70 lakh, excluding cost of solar panels and specific designs required for different traffic junctions.

“The device has five ducts that suck in air, trap particulate matter and release clean air using the principle of dilution. However, for CO and VOCs, the air is heated inside the instrument and thermal oxidisers break down the pollutants at high temperatures into simpler forms like carbon dioxide (CO2),” said Vinayak Padalkar, IIT-B alumnus and the brain behind the instrument.

