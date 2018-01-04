We are not victims. Our assertion is seen as insult to Brahmins and Marathas, say Mumbai Dalits

Being looked at as victim, instead of symbol of knowledge and revolution – this is how Somnath Waghmare, 26, a research scholar at Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), sums up the reason for resentment and anger among Dalits, who account for 10% of Maharashtra’s population.

The incidents that took place at Vadhu Budruk last week and later at Bhima-Koregaon have led to tension among communities in the state.

A section of the Dalit community feels the state would do little to reassure the community that the gap won’t widen further. “The media and academicians have portrayed Dalits as victims, even in movies. The community’s assertion is seen in Bhima-Koregaon and it is seen as an insult to Brahmins and Marathas. The entire debate is based on supremacy of caste. The government is unlikely to give the kind of response it gave to Marathas when they took to the streets,” Waghmare said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state is headed by Devendra Fadnavis—Maharashtra’s second Brahmin chief minister.

Waghmare, who has made a documentary on the Battle of Bhima-Koregaon, alleged the incident of stone-pelting that took place in Bhima Koregaon was planned. “People were told in advance that it is a black day and shops were asked to be shut,” he said.

Keval Uke, an advocate, said there was an attempt to rewrite history. “Traditionally, history is written by the upper caste. Whatever happened at Vadhu and later at Bhima-Koregaon was unfortunate. But it seems it is an attempt to rewrite history and discredit the actions of a person from a community,” said Uke, who also teaches at the government institute of forensic science. He lamented the government has failed to hear their issues as they heard the issues of the Maratha community after it protested across the state last year.

Waghmare said despite the percentage of educated people being higher among the Dalits than most other communities, they don’t get the respect they deserve. “The education percentage in Dalits is 83%, which is just 2% lower than that of Brahmins,” he said.

However, a section of the community is optimistic. Mahendra More, an IT professional, said, “We are in 2018, and why should be fight about what happened in 1818. The rift between communities is wide, but we should move ahead and not look in the past.”

Milind Kamble, founder chairman of Dalit Chamber of Commerce, said the incidents that took place are deplorable, but being pessimistic will not help. “This is not a Brahmin versus Dalit or Dalit versus Marathas fight. Maharashtra is a progressive state and such divisions will not help. There is no point in raking up the past. The world is progressing,” Kamble said.