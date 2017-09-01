Weather woes: 20% drop in goats, sheep arriving at Mumbai’s abattoir

Scores of people made their way through the slush at Deonar abattoir on Friday to buy the fittest and strongest goats and sheep. Celebrated from Friday evening to Saturday evening, Eid al-Adha observes the sacrificial ritual of goats and sheep across the world.

“It symbolises the willingness of our Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as willed by Allah and these animals are the symbol of this ritual,” said Sarfarosh Khan, who had come from Lucknow to sell his goats.

Spread across 64-acres, 1,48,394 goats and sheep were sold at the Deonar abattoir till 8pm Friday against the 1,85,461 goats and sheep registered for sale at the abattoir.

“We expect the remaining 37,067 animals to be sold by Saturday morning,” said Yogesh Shetye, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officer in-charge of the abattoir.

Last year, 2.21 lakh animals were sold against the opening stock of 2.46 lakh animals.

“There has been a 20% reduction in our opening stock this year because of the heavy rains in Mumbai, especially because of the Tuesday’s downpour. Several sellers refused to come to the city to protect their stock,” said another BMC official.

The prices of sheep and goats have increased by Rs 5000 since 2015. On average, a goat is sold for anywhere between Rs15000 and Rs 30000, while as sheep fetches Rs 10000-Rs25000. But a sudden decline in prices was observed following Tuesday’s downpour.

“The regular goats were sold for Rs8,000 to Rs10,000. Goats at the VIP sheds fetched anywhere from Rs2 lakh to Rs1.25 lakh,” said Salim Shaikh, who brought six goats from Indore, adding that bad weather had affected the sale by 70%.

However, the BMC officials said the weather did not play any role in reduced prices and it as all technical. “We have displayed data pertaining number of goats sold and the remaining stock on digital boards. This helps buyers bargain and since sellers don’t want to go home empty handed, they agree to reduced prices,” said Shetye.

One of the most expensive sheds on Friday sold 13 goats, named after Bollywood films, for Rs25 lakh. “We have Raees, our best and the most expensive goat in the abattoir, for Rs 6 lakh, Gujjar at Rs4.5 lakh, Sarkar at Rs4 lakh, Wanted at Rs 2.5lakh and there are many others,” said Samad Mohammad Khan, owner of the VIP shed called Raees.

There was heavy police presence at the abattoir on Friday with six police check posts which were almost 15-foot high, and 80 civic security officials, spread across almost 22,000 sheds.