Web portals to help Maharashtra students crack competitive tests

After education minister Vinod Tawde on July 28 announced the end of integrated courses from the next academic year, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) set up portals to help students to prepare for competitive exams on their own.

An online question bank will be created for students attempting the competitive tests, which can be accessed for free. To prepare the question bank, the board has asked teachers and subject experts across Maharashtra to send questions by September 30. The questions will be shortlisted and uploaded by board officials. Portals for physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology for Class 11 and Class 12 are up and running.

Board officials said easily accessible portal will help students to crack the competitive exams without signing up for expensive coaching programmes. In Mumbai, more than 43 colleges offer integrated courses that are usually for coaching students for JEE and NEET exams.

“There are several students across Maharashtra who cannot afford coaching programmes and so they fail to crack these tests. This prevents them form pursuing their medical and engineering dreams,” said Krishnakumar Patil, board secretary.

Appreciating the move, school principals said easily accessible questions banks will benefit students who study on their own. “Most students spend a fortune on coaching classes. But if the state board provides guidance in the form of question banks and other study material, it will promote a healthy culture of self-study,” said Father Jude Fernandes, principal, St Mary’s School, (SSC), Mazagaon.