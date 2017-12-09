Western Railway officials worry Mumbai commuters won’t like AC train

Ahead of the introduction of air-conditioned (AC) local trains on the Western Railway’s suburban section, officials are wary of passengers’ responses. Officials said they were worried that the train’s odd timings, limited services and inability to ply during peak hours may affect occupancy.

The train, expected to be operational by January 1, will have a maximum of eight services throughout the day. Officials have proposed a fare structure between Rs10 to Rs85, cheaper than that of first class.

“The proposed fare is affordable, but fewer commuters are likely to opt for the AC train owing to its odd timings and limited services. Commuters who buy a ticket for an AC train may be left waiting for a while,” said a WR official.

WR officials have proposed that first-class pass holders be allowed to travel by AC train. However only 1.8% of commuters travel in first class compartments.

The AC train will return from its periodic overhaul on Sunday and will then be given a makeover. The city’s attractions will be painted on it, said officials.