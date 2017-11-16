What has changed in Kashmir after you came to power, Shiv Sena asks BJP government

Continuing with its criticism of the Narendra Modi government, the Shiv Sena on Thursday slammed the Centre for terrorist infiltration bids and ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Sena, which is a key constituent of the ruling NDA, questioned if the situation has changed in Jammu and Kashmir since the BJP came to power.

In an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, the party said four years ago, the BJP slammed inaction of the Congress-led UPA government after a ceasefire violation matryred five men from the security forces. “The ones who criticised the inaction of the UPA government when the Chinese infiltrated and Pakistan violated the ceasefire are now in power at the Centre and in the state,” it read.

“Since last year, they have been maintaining that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is under control. But on Wednesday, the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector. In the past two days, the Jammu and Kashmir Police admitted that almost 150 terrorists have been executed by the Indian Army, making it clear that terror attacks in the state have not reduced,” the editorial said.

The incidents of ceasefire violation, which were 228 last year, have already crossed 500 since January, the editorial added.

The Sena said despite repeated warnings by the United States of America to dismantle the terror network and not being soft on terror, Pakistan continues to support terrorist groups. “These attacks show that Pakistan is not backing out. Whatever was happening earlier [during UPA government] is still happening. So the question that what has changed in Kashmir can arise in the minds of the people,” the Sena warned.