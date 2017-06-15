What’s your best shot of your city? These kids won a contest for theirs
The competition was open to youngsters aged 9 to 18, and was judged by artist, photographer and curator Ram Rahman.
The Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation hit upon an unusual idea to mark the popularity of their photo exhibition, Gedney In India, this June. The show of black-and-white images shot by American street photographer William Gedney in the 1970s and 1980s, opened at the Jehangir Nicholson gallery at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj museum, Mumbai, in March and runs until the end of June.
The Foundation held a contest, asking kids aged 9 to 18 to send in their street photography, and roped in Ram Rahman, a noted photographer, curator and social activist, to pick three winners.
Entries for Street Talk poured in not just from Mumbai but across the country. Rahman sorted through close to 150 images to select his top picks.
“I had my hands full, and curating something like this was not easy,” he says. “There were so many age groups, some first-timers, some who had experience and access to a better camera and guidance. I wanted to be fair.”
Many kids misunderstood the idea of street photography and sent in shots of pavements!
Rahman ended up selecting three winners and three special mentions too. “I looked for images that depicted the essence of street photography,” he says. “There had to be some logic to the composition, and show how the children understood the medium.”
Here, then, are some of the winners...