When Shiva the superkid helped Mumbai’s traffic cops

Motorists were amused when they were stopped near Mahim Causeway on Tuesday for traffic violations. They were stopped by a mascot of superkid Shiva, of the eponymous animated TV series airing on Nickelodeon, accompanied by a traffic police constable.

Shiva has been seen at various junctions in the city since Saturday. On Tuesday, the mascot, wearing a bicycle helmet, stood near the causeway as a traffic constable stopped a motorist for riding without a helmet.

The message was clear: Wear a helmet while you ride.

On Monday, the team of Shiva and traffic police constables caught 15 bikers in Tardeo for riding without a helmet. On Tuesday, the team caught at least seven bikers for riding without a helmet while six motorists were stopped for not wearing a seat belt. Two motorists who jumped a signal were also penalised.

Milind Bharambe, joint commissioner of police traffic, said, “I strongly request kids to convince their parents to adhere to all traffic rules for their own as well as others’ safety. One must always wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler; wear a seat belt while driving and avoid honking unnecessarily. It is imperative to abide to these rules as they are meant for one’s own safety.”

Carrying a placard with an awareness message about following traffic rules, the mascot tried to influence motorists urging them to not risk their lives. The mascot aims at covering at least 18 important junctions in the city in Churchgate, Colaba, Worli, Dadar, Bandra, Santacruz and Andheri.

