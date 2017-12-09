Wife murders man near Mumbai: Three minors, targets for flesh trade, rescued from brothel

The Palghar police investigating the 2004 murder of a man, rescued three minors — aged between seven and eight — from a brothel owned by his wife.

Police said the arrested brothel owner, Sarita Bharati, 42, planned to force the children into prostitution after they attained puberty. The minors have been sent to a children’s home in Boisar.

Sarita and her lover Kamlesh Chavan had stoned her husband to death after he caught them in a compromising position. The police recovered his skeletal remains from a septic tank on Thursday.

“During the raid, we have found blank cheques. We are investigating the role of a Shiv Sena leader from Boisar for encouraging Sarita’s illegal activities since 2004,” said an official.

“The rescued minors told social activists Bharati would give them food and shelter. We learnt that she had an ulterior motive — she planned to force them into the flesh trade,” said inspector Kiran Kabadi of Palghar police.

“After the Child Welfare Commission replies to our report, we will add an additional charge under Section 366 (a) (procuration of minor girl under 18 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the official.