Will keep fighting till Kulbhushan Jadhav is freed, say his friends from Mumbai

Childhood friends of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Naval officer on death row in Pakistan for allegedly spying for India, said their peaceful protests will continue until they get justice for him.

Jadhav was on Monday allowed to see his mother and wife for 45 minutes through a glass wall.

Jadhav’s friends put up posters and banners around his house in NM Joshi marg area in Lower Parel. One of his friends Rajendra Padlekar, 51, a hotelier told HT, “When I saw his photos on TV today, I could barely recognize him. He looks very weak. I can’t imagine what all he has suffered since his arrest in March last year.”

From writing several letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, home minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to running several campaigns, his friends have consistently tried to gather public support for their friend, with whom they played gully cricket, went to college and picnics.

Arvind Singh, 49, an engineer, said, “We have started a page, India with Kulbhushan Jadhav, and are also running a hastag #kulbhushanjadhav’ on Twitter. We are also spreading messages and regular updates on WhatsApp. We also conducted a candle march, formed a human chain and recently held a bike rally. We will not give up till the Indian government brings him back. We have a lot of faith in Sushma Swaraj.”

The group now plans to organize one more huge human chain from NM Joshi Marg, days before the judgment of International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Another friend Tulshi Pawar said, “He is an honest man and a true patriot. He is the son of the soil. We will keep building pressure on the government till they get him back home safely. We are very worried about how his mother is dealing with all this pain.”