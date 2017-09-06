Will need another week to declare pending results: Mumbai varsity tells high court

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Wednesday told the Bombay high court that it needs at least another week to declare results for the remaining 12 remaining examinations held four months ago.

Advocate Rui Rodrigues, who represented the MU, said the varsity has already declared results of 464 of the total 477 examinations held by it. Result of one of the 13 remaining examinations will be declared by Wednesday evening and at least a week will be required to declare results of the balance 12 examinations, he said.

Rodrigues said mostly the results of the examinations on commerce stream, including that of 10,084 mainstream BCom students, are yet to be declared. The distribution of mark lists to colleges will take another four to five days, he added.

The delay in declaration of these results prompted the division bench of Justice Anoop Mohta and Justice Bharati Dangre to direct the Maharashtra State CET Cell to postpone commencement of admission process for three-year LLB course until September 22.

The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions raising concerns over the delay in declaration of results of almost all major examinations conducted by the MU between April-May. One of the petitions was filed by city resident Sudyumna Nargolkar, who sought expeditious declaration of results of BA, BCom and BSc courses because the delay had held up admissions to the three-year LLB course.

The 22-year-old had approached the high court apprehending students would suffer irreparable loss because of the delay because they would miss out all the good colleges despite scoring good marks in the common entrance test.

Another petition has been filed by the Mumbai university and the College Teacher’s Union raising concerns over the manner in which the on-screen marking (OSM) system was implemented by the University. The teachers union alleged the system was introduced without providing essential infrastructure — adequate number of computers and regular internet connections.