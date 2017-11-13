Will the Shiv Sena back Mumbai’s hawkers now?

Will the Shiv Sena come out in support of the illegal hawkers who are being evicted from various spots across Mumbai and being targeted by Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)?

The Sena-affiliated Mumbai Hawkers Sena (MHS) has voiced its support for these hawkers, and demanded that hawkers near railway stations, hospitals and educational institutions be rehabilitated. However, while doing this, the Marathi manoos must be prioritised, the MHS said. “Local Maharashtrians should be given preference in new hawking zones,” it has said.

At a meeting held in Goregaon on Sunday, MHS members wanted all action against hawkers stopped and the displaced ones rehabilitated in hawking zones. “The problem is, everyone wants hawkers, but not in their backyard,” said Ashok Dhere, president, MHS. “We are demanding that hawkers who have been evicted following the court order be rehabilitated in hawking zones,” said Dhere. The Bombay High Court recently ruled that hawking will be permitted only in designated zones and not allowed on foot over-bridges and rail over-bridges within 150 metres of railway stations.

Dhere said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) 2014 survey should form the basis for hawkers’ eligibility.

The BMC had started surveying hawkers in 2014, which involved doing a count of the number of hawkers in the city and demarcating hawking zones. The survey came after a 2013 Supreme Court order to implement the national hawking policy of 2009 and the Street Vendor’s (protection of livelihood and regulation of street vending) Act, 2014. However, the survey was a complete fiasco as many people set up illegal stalls across Mumbai to get themselves registered as hawkers.

After the Elphinstone Road station stampede, since the past one month, the MNS has been attacking hawkers in the vicinity of railway stations in the hope of using people’s anger and frustration with the Railways to gain popularity. This comes after MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s protest march following the stampede on October 5, when he warned the railway administration that his workers would evict hawkers MNS-style if they did not clear access to stations in 15 days. The party has said that it plans to continue this agitation, with which it is clearing looking at regaining some of its popularity and relevance in state politics.