Woman, 11-year-old daughter found murdered at home in Thane

A 32-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter were found dead in their home in Karamveer Nagar of Shildaighar area in Thane on Monday. Police suspect that it could be a case of robbery as some gold was also missing from the house.

The cops also suspect that the murder took place on Sunday. While victim Nazia Siddhiqui’s throat had been slit and she had been stabbed twice in the neck, her daughter Taniya had strangulation marks on her neck, the police said.

When Nazia didn’t answer her mother’s repeated calls on Sunday, the latter called her neighbours on Monday morning and asked them to check. “When the neighbours peeked from a window, they saw both Nazia and Taniya lying unconscious with blood stains on Nazia’s clothes. They immediately alerted the police. We broke into the their home. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem. We have also alerted Nazia’s family members,” said D Swamy, DCP from zone 1. ‘We suspect that they were murdered on Sunday.”

A case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against an unidentified person and the police have questioned more than a dozen of people including the victims’ relatives and neighbours.